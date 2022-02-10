Left Menu

RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines: DG Rajeshwar Rao

The work is in progress, and soon its guidelines will be launched, Rao told reporters during a call post the announcement of monetary policy. Speaking on the new umbrella entity for the retail payments system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there has been a delay in finalizing the name of the applicants. On August 18, 2020, the RBI had released the framework for authorization of pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments and invited applications from desirous entities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:14 IST
RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines: DG Rajeshwar Rao
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India will soon come out with the guidelines on digital lending, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on Thursday.

In November last year, the working group on digital lending, including lending through online platforms and mobile apps, had submitted their recommendations. The central bank had sought comments on the recommendations from the public. The last date for which was December 31, 2021. "RBI has received public comments, and we will frame the guidelines (on digital lending) based on those comments. The work is in progress, and soon it (guidelines) will be launched," Rao told reporters during a call post the announcement of monetary policy.

Speaking on the new umbrella entity for the retail payments system, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said there has been delay in finalizing the name of the applicants.

On August 18, 2020, the RBI had released the framework for authorization of pan-India umbrella entity for retail payments and invited applications from desirous entities. The RBI had initially kept the deadline for submission of the application for the umbrella entity till February 26, 2021, but later extended it till March 31, 2021.

Das said the delay in finalizing the names is primarily because the officials, who were dealing with the issue, are preoccupied with other works.

He, however, said the process is under evaluation, and soon details will be out. In the monetary policy announced today, the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an accommodative policy stance to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022