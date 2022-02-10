States not sponsoring adequate IAS officers for central deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said states have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation which has prompted changes in the service rules. In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, he said the extant IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 contain provisions for central deputation of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. "However, state governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel. In view of the above, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951, comments have been sought from states/UTs on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 relating to the central deputation of IAS officers, which are under examination, he said.

In another reply, Singh said the Indian Administrative Service (Fixation of Cadre Strength) Regulations, 1955 contain provision for a central deputation reserve not exceeding 40% of the senior duty posts of a cadre/joint cadre. "However, state governments have not been sponsoring adequate number of officers for central deputation. In order to address the above issue, comments have been sought from states/UTs, in terms of the provisions contained in Section 3 of All India Services Act, 1951 on a proposal to amend Rule 6(1) of IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954," he said. The issue of proposed amendments affecting the authority of states or leading to instability in states' administration does not arise, the minister said, replying to a question whether the "government intends to diminish the authority of states over their own officers".

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has recently proposed changes in the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954 that will take away the power of states to override the Centre's request for seeking officers on central deputation.

As many as nine non-BJP ruled states have opposed the Centre's proposal that gives it an overriding power while deciding on central deputation of IAS officers, whereas eight others have given their consent.

Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Rajasthan have raised their voice against the amendments, officials said.

On the other hand, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have given their consent, they said.

Karnataka and Meghalaya had opposed the proposal initially sent to them last month but are expected to send a revised proposal, the officials said, adding that Bihar had also opposed the move earlier, the officials said.

