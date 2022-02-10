BMW drives in M4 Competition Coupe at Rs 1.43 cr

Luxury carmaker BMW Group India on Thursday said it has launched the M4 Competition Coupe priced at Rs 1.43 crore (ex-showroom).

The high-performance sports car is available from Thursday onwards as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

“The all-new BMW M4 Competition Coupe delivers an uncompromised track and street experience at a whole new level with distinctive combinations,” BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

Superior engineering promises unparalleled driving dynamics, road presence, while still holding the famous legacy of its motorsport lineage, he added.

The Coupe comes with 3 litre petrol engine which generates an output of 510 hp enabling it to accelerate from 0-100 km / hr in just 3.5 seconds.

