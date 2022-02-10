Alembic Pharmaceuticals Q3 net dips 40 pc to Rs 176 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined by 39.93 percent to Rs 176.42 crore for the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 292.57 crore for the same period of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,271.7 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 1,314.33 crore in the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a statement.

''India branded business has posted a strong growth rate for the third consecutive quarter. Strong operational performance is attributed to consistent efforts of team and strengthening of customer relationships," Alembic Pharmaceuticals Managing Director Shaunak Amin stated.

The branded business witnessed market outperforming growth across most of the key products and therapy areas, he added.

