Govt makes three-point seat belts mandatory for all front-facing passengers in car

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The government has made it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car.

The norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row of a car, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said at a press conference on Thursday.

''I have signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front facing passengers in a car,'' the road transport and highways minister said.

Presently, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts. However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars come equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats.

Gadkari said as many as 1.5 lakh people die every year in 5 lakh road accidents in the country.

