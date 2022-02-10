Left Menu

SJVN's net profit rises 19 pc to Rs 235 cr in Dec quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:06 IST
State-owned SJVN Ltd posted a 19 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 235.46 crore in the December 2021 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 197.57 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 610.45 crore, compared with Rs 533.57 crore in the year-ago period.

The board of directors in the aforesaid meeting have also approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.15 per equity share (of face value Rs 10 each) for 2021-22.

The record date for the same is fixed on February 22, 2022. The payment of the dividend will start from February 28, 2022.

