Rouble steadies near 4-week high as traders eye Ukraine diplomacy

The Russian rouble steadied on Thursday near its strongest in four weeks against the dollar as traders took stock of a flurry of diplomatic activity that has sought to calm tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. By 1131 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 74.72 , after touching its strongest mark since Jan. 13 of 74.50 in the previous session.

It eased 0.2% to 85.45 versus the euro, just shy of yesterday's four-week high of 85.15. The rouble took a hit in the past few weeks as a Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine has raised fears of an invasion, something Moscow has repeatedly denied planning. Western leaders have threatened to introduce fresh sanctions on Russia if it makes an incursion.

Russia started the active phase of military drills in Belarus on Thursday as British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Moscow that going to war with its neighbour would be disastrous for Russia, Ukraine and Europe. French President Emmanuel Macron this week said he believed steps could be taken to de-escalate the crisis and called on all sides to stay calm, in between trips to Moscow and Kyiv.

"With periodic headlines from each camp – West and Russia –hinting the NATO/Ukraine-Russia standoff may have a diplomatic solution, the outlook for the global economic recovery as a market driver takes on a more normal import," BCS Global Markets said in a note. Traders were also keeping an eye on the U.S. inflation report due later in the day and waiting for any news from the Russian central bank.

The Bank of Russia is expected to raise its key rate on Friday by 100 basis points, a Reuters poll showed, and could also shed light on when it may resume foreign exchange purchases on the domestic market it halted on Jan. 24. "If the central bank refrains from a quick resumption of FX purchases, rouble growth could speed up," said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.7% at $92.22 a barrel, but Russian stock indexes edged lower. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.3% to 1,530.9 points, still close to the near four-week high of 1,534.82 hit on Wednesday.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.2% lower at 3,630.9 points, below its strongest since Jan. 17 of 3,638.93 points, hit the day before.

