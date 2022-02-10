Left Menu

United States to host APEC summit next year -White House

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in a statement, thanked the group for supporting the U.S. offer to host, saying President Joe Biden's administration was committed to advancing fair trade, open investments and competition as part of its focus on expanding and deepening economic ties in the region. "It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies and identify common ways to unleash economic opportunity, prosperity, and growth for us all," she wrote.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 17:29 IST
United States to host APEC summit next year -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation's (APEC) annual meeting in 2023, according to a White House statement on Thursday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, in a statement, thanked the group for supporting the U.S. offer to host, saying President Joe Biden's administration was committed to advancing fair trade, open investments and competition as part of its focus on expanding and deepening economic ties in the region.

"It is a top priority for the Biden-Harris Administration to serve as a strong, reliable partner to APEC economies and identify common ways to unleash economic opportunity, prosperity, and growth for us all," she wrote. Plans for Washington to host the multi-lateral gathering come amid ongoing tensions with China, which last year warned APEC that the Indo-Pacific region must not return to the tensions of the Cold War era.

Biden also addressed the 2021 gathering, saying he was committed to strengthening the U.S. relationship with APEC economies and urging action on the environment and global health. APEC host New Zealand held last year's gathering entirely online given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand is scheduled to host APEC this year, while Peru hosts in 2024, the White House statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022