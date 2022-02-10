Cleartrip to hire 400 by Dec; total headcount strength to reach 700

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:11 IST
Online travel services provider Cleartrip on Thursday said it is planning to hire 400 persons to take the total headcount to 700 by December 2022.

This new hiring will take Cleartrip's workforce to around 700 employees by December 2022, a three-fold jump from 240 employees in October 2021, the company said in a statement.

The company has increased its workforce strength by 60 per cent in the ongoing quarter, according to the statement.

The additional hiring will be across tech, product, growth and emerging business areas, it added.

Commenting on the plans, Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan Rajagopal said, ''Cleartrip has been witnessing steady recovery as customer confidence, slowly but surely, returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. At this juncture, it is the opportune time to scale up our business, which is understandably recovering slower than other sectors.'' Rajagopal further said that as the company's move forward in 2022, one of its key goals this year is to bring more offerings, scale up its existing verticals to bring more digitally-enabled travel experiences for the firm's customers to boost their confidence while travelling during what has been a difficult time.

Cleartrip said a large number of the hiring has been dedicated toward supporting its plans to scale up its hotels category business by hiring across regions in India to build out its hotel vertical portfolio as well as build the technology and product teams for this category.

The hiring is across popular destinations in India including Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, it added. The announcement comes on the back of Cleartrip's recent acquisition by the Flipkart Group, part of Walmart Group, which has accelerated the brand's growth strategy to make Cleartrip an end-to-end travel app by the end of 2022.

