ECB's de Guindos sees inflation above goal throughout 2022

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 18:37 IST
Inflation in the euro zone will not dip back below the European Central Bank's 2% goal this year, the ECB's vice-president Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, backing the European Commission's forecast for an average 3.5% rate of price growth for 2022.

"We will have our projections in March but I think this projection of the European Commission looks realistic and inflation is not going to decline below 2% throughout 2022," de Guindos said.

He added euro zone wage growth was not keeping up with inflation so far but negotiations - and larger increases - may just have been delayed because of the pandemic. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Jon Boyle)

