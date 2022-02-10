Left Menu

Mexican regulator authorizes America Movil's Telcel to offer 5G services

The IFT approved the modification of 18 concession titles, the regulator said in a statement late Wednesday, enabling Telcel to launch its anticipated 5G services in its home country within frequency bands in the 3450-3550 MHz segment. Executives at America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, told investors earlier on Wednesday that they expected to rollout 5G this year https://www.reuters.com/technology/america-movil-says-major-5g-launch-track-optimistic-about-pay-tv-mexico-2022-02-09 in 90% of the company's markets.

Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT authorized Telcel, an arm of America Movil, to offer 5G services, paving the way for what the watchdog called the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America. The IFT approved the modification of 18 concession titles, the regulator said in a statement late Wednesday, enabling Telcel to launch its anticipated 5G services in its home country within frequency bands in the 3450-3550 MHz segment.

Executives at America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, told investors earlier on Wednesday that they expected to rollout 5G this year https://www.reuters.com/technology/america-movil-says-major-5g-launch-track-optimistic-about-pay-tv-mexico-2022-02-09 in 90% of the company's markets. "With this, Telcel will be able to put into operation the largest 5G commercial network in Latin America.... In this way, our country is at the forefront in the deployment of fifth generation mobile services," the IFT said in a statement.

Telcel will pay Mexico more than 900 million pesos ($44.05 million) per year in fees for the authorization, in accordance with federal law, the IFT said. A spokesman for America Movil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The authorization for 5G services comes weeks after the regulator scuttled the company's long-term goal to enter the Mexican pay TV market https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/america-movil-still-without-mexico-pay-tv-permit-after-regulator-vote-source-2022-01-27. Deemed a "preponderant agent" by the IFT due to its market share, America Movil had been barred from providing pay TV in Mexico since the privatization of state telecom firm Telmex in the early 1990s. That later evolved into America Movil.

($1 = 20.4319 Mexican pesos)

