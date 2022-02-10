Israel's El Al Airlines sees flight disruptions to Dubai from Sunday
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:05 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines said on Thursday it would not be able to maintain a full flight schedule to Dubai starting on Sunday due to disagreements over security arrangements in Dubai.
El Al said tens of thousands of Israelis who had already purchased tickets will not be able to fly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement