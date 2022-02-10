Left Menu

DTAB recommends granting licence to manufacture, stock new drugs, jabs under clinical trial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:10 IST
DTAB recommends granting licence to manufacture, stock new drugs, jabs under clinical trial
  • Country:
  • India

The government's top advisory body on drugs, DTAB, recently recommended to the DCGI amendment in provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 for granting licence to manufacture and stock new drugs and vaccines, under clinical trial, for sale or distribution, official sources said on Thursday.

The Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), however, said such drugs should be marketed, sold and distributed only after clearance of clinical trial results.

Based on the recommendation, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has sent a draft proposal to the Union Health Ministry for approval, the sources said.

According to an official source, the DCGI mentioned in the draft proposal, ''DTAB has recommended that the proposed provisions for grant of licence to manufacture and stock of new drug which is under clinical trial is considered appropriate for drugs/vaccines being developed for emergency/life saving/COVID-19 and similar such conditions of public health importance. However, such drugs should be marketed, sold and distributed only after clearance of clinical trial results.'' Accordingly, a draft notification has been prepared and forwarded to the ministry, the official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India had last year written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for reforms in the drug regulatory systems, the source said. In his letter, Singh stated that the Health Ministry had issued a gazette notification dated May 18, 2020 to manufacture and stock COVID-19 vaccine which is under clinical trial for marketing authorisation for sale or distribution. ''Because of this rule, it became possible for us to manufacture and stockpile the COVID-19 vaccine during clinical trial and we could make available COVID-19 vaccine in such a short span of time period to protect millions of lives. It will be a big help for vaccine industry if this rule is implemented for non-COVID-19 vaccines also,'' Singh had stated.

''This will also be in line with our prime minister's vision of 'ease of doing business' in India and will further encourage his dream project 'Making in India for the world','' Singh had mentioned in his letter according to official source.

Various industry experts and subject experts are of opinion that if the government approves recommendation of DTAB and DCGI, it will be a revolutionary change in drug rules in public interest. This new provision will save substantial time of the manufacturer to produce and launch vaccines in the market and will give a boost to the efforts being put by the government to make India a pharmaceutical hub of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022