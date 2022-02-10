DTAB recommends granting licence to manufacture, stock new drugs, jabs under clinical trial

The government's top advisory body on drugs, DTAB, recently recommended to the DCGI amendment in provisions of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 for granting licence to manufacture and stock new drugs and vaccines, under clinical trial, for sale or distribution, official sources said on Thursday.

The Drug Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), however, said such drugs should be marketed, sold and distributed only after clearance of clinical trial results.

Based on the recommendation, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has sent a draft proposal to the Union Health Ministry for approval, the sources said.

According to an official source, the DCGI mentioned in the draft proposal, ''DTAB has recommended that the proposed provisions for grant of licence to manufacture and stock of new drug which is under clinical trial is considered appropriate for drugs/vaccines being developed for emergency/life saving/COVID-19 and similar such conditions of public health importance. However, such drugs should be marketed, sold and distributed only after clearance of clinical trial results.'' Accordingly, a draft notification has been prepared and forwarded to the ministry, the official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India had last year written to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for reforms in the drug regulatory systems, the source said. In his letter, Singh stated that the Health Ministry had issued a gazette notification dated May 18, 2020 to manufacture and stock COVID-19 vaccine which is under clinical trial for marketing authorisation for sale or distribution. ''Because of this rule, it became possible for us to manufacture and stockpile the COVID-19 vaccine during clinical trial and we could make available COVID-19 vaccine in such a short span of time period to protect millions of lives. It will be a big help for vaccine industry if this rule is implemented for non-COVID-19 vaccines also,'' Singh had stated.

''This will also be in line with our prime minister's vision of 'ease of doing business' in India and will further encourage his dream project 'Making in India for the world','' Singh had mentioned in his letter according to official source.

Various industry experts and subject experts are of opinion that if the government approves recommendation of DTAB and DCGI, it will be a revolutionary change in drug rules in public interest. This new provision will save substantial time of the manufacturer to produce and launch vaccines in the market and will give a boost to the efforts being put by the government to make India a pharmaceutical hub of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)