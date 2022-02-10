Left Menu

GIC India posts Rs 28.5-cr loss for Dec quarter

The underwriting losses ballooned to Rs 6,609 crore, against Rs 4,935 crore a year ago.The leader of the Indian reinsurance market has overseas operations in the Afro-Asian region covering the Middle East and North Africa and SAARC countries in Asia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:14 IST
GIC India posts Rs 28.5-cr loss for Dec quarter
  • Country:
  • India

General Insurance Corporation of India on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 28.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2021, due to higher underwriting losses.

The general insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 987.42 crore in the year-ago quarter. Sequentially, there was a net profit of Rs 1,010.55 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

The gross premium earned by the company in October-December 2021 fell to Rs 10,240 crore as against Rs 11,668.51 crore earned in the year-ago period, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

The underwriting losses -- paying out more claims than expected and the premiums brought in cannot cover the overall expenses -- during the quarter stood at Rs 2,371.19 crore, against a loss of Rs 1,022.64 crore in the year-ago period.

The claims incurred during October-December 2021 rose to Rs 10,857.83 crore, against Rs 8,192.95 crore.

For the nine months ended December 31, the company's consolidated gross premium income fell to Rs 33,503.07 crore, compared with Rs 38,577.84 crore during the nine months ended December 2020.

The consolidated net profit during April-December 2021 fell to Rs 450.26 crore from Rs 662.72 crore in the year-ago period. The underwriting losses ballooned to Rs 6,609 crore, against Rs 4,935 crore a year ago.

The leader of the Indian reinsurance market has overseas operations in the Afro-Asian region covering the Middle East and North Africa and SAARC countries in Asia. It also has branches in London and Kuala Lumpur.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed 1.89 per cent up to Rs 139.90 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022