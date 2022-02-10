Left Menu

Solar lights to illuminate rural Bihar roads from Apr 15: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked the departments concerned to make the solar-powered street lighting scheme functional in rural areas of the state from April 15.He said people should be encouraged to set up units for manufacturing solar plates and related accessories in the state in order to generate employment.Solar street lights should be installed in all gram panchayats in the state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:33 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday asked the departments concerned to make the solar-powered street lighting scheme functional in rural areas of the state from April 15.

He said people should be encouraged to set up units for manufacturing solar plates and related accessories in the state in order to generate employment.

“Solar street lights should be installed in all gram panchayats in the state. People in rural areas are very enthusiastic about this scheme. It must be made functional from April 15,” Kumar said at a virtual meeting to review Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Scheme.

The chief minister also asked the officials concerned to ensure that post-installation, the street lighting system is maintained properly.

The Central government recently provided Rs 1,100 crore to the state government for the scheme on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission PTI PKD NN NN

