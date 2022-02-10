Left Menu

Sterling steady after hot U.S. inflation data pumps dollar

The pound held steady on Thursday after hotter-than-expected consumer price data in the United States raised expectations of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, pushing the dollar higher. The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.6% for January, one-tenth of a percentage point higher than expected, while year-over-year CPI rose 7.5%, or two-tenths more than economists polled by Reuters had expected.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:33 IST
Sterling steady after hot U.S. inflation data pumps dollar
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound held steady on Thursday after hotter-than-expected consumer price data in the United States raised expectations of quicker interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, pushing the dollar higher.

The U.S. consumer price index rose 0.6% for January, one-tenth of a percentage point higher than expected, while year-over-year CPI rose 7.5%, or two-tenths more than economists polled by Reuters had expected. That shunted the dollar up on concerns the Fed could take more aggressive action, sending the pound down 0.04% to $1.3532 having started the day in positive territory against the greenback.

Futures markets suggested a 50% chance of a 50bps hike in March, up from 30% before the inflation data were released. The pound has traded skittishly in recent weeks amid a murkier outlook for the Bank of England's monetary policy, with its chief economist saying on Wednesday it is reasonable for central banks to withdraw detailed guidance because of economic uncertainty.

The pound edged up against the euro to 84.15 pence . (Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Gareth Jones and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022