Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit dips 25 pc to Rs 145 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:39 IST
Amara Raja Batteries Q3 net profit dips 25 pc to Rs 145 cr
Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 per cent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

