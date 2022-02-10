Left Menu

Fixed rate reverse repo, MSF ops to revert to pre-COVID timings from Mar 1: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:41 IST
Fixed rate reverse repo, MSF ops to revert to pre-COVID timings from Mar 1: RBI
As part of its liquidity tightening measures, the Reserve Bank on Thursday said timings for the liquidity adjustment facility under the fixed rate reverse repo window and the marginal standing facility (MSF) operations will revert to the pre-pandemic levels from March 1, 2022.

Accordingly, the new timings for the fixed rate reverse repo operations and MSF operations will be from 1730 hrs to 2359 hrs, the central bank said in a statement.

The extant timings, introduced in the wake of the pandemic to offer liquidity throughout the day, for both these operations are from 0900 hrs to 2359 hrs, which now will be from the pre-pandemic timings.

All other terms and conditions as applicable to the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) reverse repo and MSF operations will remain the same, it added.

Since August 6, 2020, all LAF and MSF participants have had the option to use the ASISO (automated sweep-in and sweep-out) facility, the RBI noted and urged those participants who have not yet enabled the facility to avail of it at the earliest now.

