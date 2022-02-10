Adani Wilmar's m-cap crosses Rs 50,000 cr

Adani Wilmar Ltd's market capitalisation on Thursday crossed over Rs 50,000 crore on NSE and the shares zoomed as much as nearly 20 per cent to lock in upper circuit limit.

On NSE, the scrip rallied 19.99 per cent to the upper price band of Rs 386.25.

As per NSE data, market capitalisation of the company stood at over Rs 50,200 crore.

The scrip closed with gains for the third consecutive session since it made its debut on the exchanges on Tuesday.

On BSE, the shares surged 19.99 per cent on Thursday to lock in upper circuit limit of Rs 381.8 apiece.

Its valuation was pegged at Rs 49,621.73 crore.

In terms of volume, over 58.86 lakh shares were traded on BSE while more than 2.09 lakh scrips exchanged hands on NSE.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture company between Ahmedabad-based Adani group and Singapore's Wilmar group.

