Dr Lal PathLabs posts Rs 58 cr profit for Oct-Dec

Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 496.9 crore. It was at Rs 452.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The results include that of Suburban Diagnostics with effect from November 12, 2021, and hence is not strictly comparable with previous year, the company said.

Covid and allied contributed 11.8 per cent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests, it added.

Total expenses during the third quarter were at Rs 427.5 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the year-ago quarter, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

