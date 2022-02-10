Left Menu

Dr Lal PathLabs posts Rs 58 cr profit for Oct-Dec

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:49 IST
Dr Lal PathLabs posts Rs 58 cr profit for Oct-Dec
  • Country:
  • India

Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.2 crore in the third quarter ended in December 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 95.9 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 496.9 crore. It was at Rs 452.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The results include that of Suburban Diagnostics with effect from November 12, 2021, and hence is not strictly comparable with previous year, the company said.

Covid and allied contributed 11.8 per cent to revenue in Q3 FY22 with 5.8 lakh RTPCR tests, it added.

Total expenses during the third quarter were at Rs 427.5 crore, up from Rs 337 crore in the year-ago quarter, Dr Lal PathLabs said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022