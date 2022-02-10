Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:55 IST
DGFT notifies norms for import of calcined, raw pet coke for 2022-23
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Thursday said it has notified the procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke for use in the aluminum industry, and raw pet coke for CPC manufacturing industry for 2022-23.

In a notification, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the imports will be subject to guidelines laid down by the environment ministry.

''The procedure for allocation of quota for import of calcined pet coke for use in aluminum industry and raw pet coke for CPC manufacturing industry for 2022-23 is notified,'' it said.

It said that all eligible entities which wants to avail the quota should apply for import license along with state pollution control board certificate.

''Complete online application along with the required documents....must be submitted on or before February 28, 2022,'' it added.

If after obtaining the license or permission for 2022-23, importer can not utilise/import the entire quantity for which the license has been issued, the applicant shall intimate the same to the DGFT through email on or before December 31 in order to facilitate distribution of the unutilised quota to other applicants.

''Failure to utilise alloted quantity and non-surrender will disqualify the applicant for future quota and the unutilised quantity will be deducted from their entitlement,'' the directorate said.

