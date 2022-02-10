Carborundum Universal reports Q3 net at Rs 110.91 cr

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): Manufacturer of abrasives Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) has reported consolidated profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 at Rs 110.91 crore, the company said on Thursday.

The city-based company, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, had reported consolidated net at Rs 86.62 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2021 consolidated profit grew to Rs 291.60 crore from Rs 196.88 crore registered during same period last fiscal.

The consolidated total income for the October-December 2021 quarter went up to Rs 908.22 crore from Rs 738.59 crore registered in same period last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31, 2021 consolidated total income stood at Rs 2,482.87 crore as against Rs 1,896.57 crore registered during same period last financial year.

The company, in a statement said the consolidated sales for the quarter was driven by a steady performance across segments.

On a consolidated basis, profitability for the quarter recorded strong growth across all the segments.

''The capital expenditure incurred during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 was at Rs 118 crore at the consolidated level. The debt equity ratio was 0.0156. Cash and cash equivalents including deposits with tenure exceeding three months net borrowings was at Rs 616 crore,'' the company said.

The Board at its meeting held today have declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share (150 per cent on face value of Re 1) to the shareholders.

Abrasives business revenue for the quarter ending December 31, 2021 grew to Rs 341 crore as compared to Rs 303 crore in same period last financial year.

Electro minerals division reported revenues of Rs 361 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 290 crore registered in same period last financial year.

The ceramics division business revenues during the quarter grew to Rs 213 crore as against Rs 160 crore registered in same quarter last financial year, the statement added.

