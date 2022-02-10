Left Menu

India, Australia hold talks on free trade pact

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan on Thursday held discussions on the proposed free trade agreement FTA which is aimed at promoting economic ties between the two countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:00 IST
India, Australia hold talks on free trade pact
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PiyushGoyalOffc)
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Australian counterpart Dan Tehan on Thursday held discussions on the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) which is aimed at promoting economic ties between the two countries. The Australian minister is here to advance negotiations on the proposed FTA, officially dubbed the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA). ''Had comprehensive talks over lunch with my good friend & Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon in New Delhi. We had an engaging discussion on ways to further deepen India-Australia economic and trade ties,'' Goyal said in a tweet.

The two sides have agreed to conclude the long-pending CECA by the end of 2022. The bilateral trade between the nations stood at USD 12.3 billion in 2020-21, as against USD 12.63 billion in 2019-20. India's main exports to Australia are refined petroleum, medicaments, railway vehicles including hover-trains, pearls and gems, jewellery, made up textile articles, while major imports are coal, copper ores and concentrates, gold, vegetables, wool and other animal hair, fruits and nuts, lentils and education related services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022