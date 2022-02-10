Delhi govt seeks suggestions on new Aggregators' Policy

The Delhi government said it has sought suggestions from various stakeholders on its "Aggregators' Policy" that mandates ride aggregators and delivery services to adopt electric vehicles in a phased manner. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged people to be actively involved in sending feedback and comments on the policy, which he said, has been drafted in view of rising air pollution.

In order to ensure that the policy has a large-scale impact in reducing vehicular emissions, not just in the national capital but the larger National Capital Region (NCR), the Delhi government will also be making a representation to the Central Air Quality Mission (CAQM), a statement from the environment department read.

It will seek directions for other states also, in the NCR area, to adopt an aggregators' policy for electric vehicles uptake in operational fleets that would allow for a transcending policy to combat vehicular emissions in Delhi NCR, it said.

The policy mandates that ride aggregators and delivery services need to ensure 10 per cent of all their new two-wheelers and 5 per cent of new four-wheelers are electric in the next three months. Further, they will have to ensure that 50 per cent of all new two-wheelers and 25 per cent of all new four-wheelers in their fleet are electric by March 2023.

A draft notification issued on February 8 directs the transport department to ensure that all the aggregators and delivery service providers (food delivery, e-commerce logistics providers, couriers) adopt electric vehicles in terms of induction in the new on-boarded fleet as per the given timeline.

It also stated that any violation of the directions regarding the adoption of electric vehicles will be punishable under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, which includes imprisonment upto five years and/ or with fine which may extend to Rs 1 lakh or both. The stakeholders will also submit a quarterly report to the environment department detailing induction of electric two- and four-wheelers in the aggregator and delivery fleet, it said.

The draft policy has now been put in the public domain inviting suggestions and objections of the general public within a period of 60 days from January 25, 2022, the official publication date of the gazette notification, post which it would be notified for implementation, said the statement from environment department.

Reena Gupta, advisor to the environment minister said this policy marks an important milestone in Delhi government's goals of reducing air pollution up to 30 per cent by 2024. She added that the CAQM should also direct other states to adopt similar aggregator regulations in the larger NCR region.

