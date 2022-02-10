Left Menu

Airfare bands protecting interests of airlines, passengers: Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:13 IST
Airfare bands protecting interests of airlines, passengers: Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said airfare bands serve the purpose of protecting the interests of airlines as well as passengers.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the civil aviation ministry introduced airfare bands with upper and lower limits as a temporary measure under the Aircraft Act, 1934, he told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He also emphasised that under normal circumstances, airfares are neither established nor regulated by the government.

''The fare bands serve the dual purpose of protecting the interests of the travellers as well as of the airlines, and have been revised from time to time. Fare capping is, presently, applicable on a rolling basis for a 15 days' cycle,'' the minister said.

With the repeal of Air Corporation Act in March 1994, airlines are free to fix reasonable airfares under Aircraft Rules, 1937.

In a separate written reply, Scindia said the estimated losses incurred by airlines in India in 2020-21 was approximately Rs 19,564 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022