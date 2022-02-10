German benchmark yield near three-year high after U.S. inflation data

Eurozone government debt yields rebounded to session highs on Thursday, with the German 10-year yield rising to within striking distance of a three-year high after U.S. consumer prices registered their biggest annual rise in four decades. Benchmark yields on U.S. Treasury 10-year notes hit the psychologically important level of 2% as data showed U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January prompting investors to raise the odds that the Federal Reserve would announce a half-percentage-point hike in its benchmark overnight interest rate in March.

Yields on benchmark German 10-year debt rose as much as six basis points to 0.272%, just shy of a January 2019 high of 0.275% hit on Tuesday, as global government bond yields were swept higher after the inflation data. "A rising tide lifts all ships," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Group in London.

"The reaction in core bond markets largely looks like a contagion effect and the understanding that if the Fed outstrips the ECB too aggressively, it will only add to the eurozone inflation backdrop." Yields on peripheral debt, including that of Italy , also climbed, with 10-year bond yields rising 10 basis points on the day at 1.893% just shy of a May 2020 high of 1.90% hit on Tuesday.

Interest rate hike expectations have been rising on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days as policymakers have struck a hawkish stance in the face of surging inflation readings. Money markets are expecting a first rate hike by the European Central Bank as soon as June after ECB President Christine Lagarde signalled last week for the first time that a rate hike in 2022 could be a possibility to curb inflation.

Dovish comments by the ECB's chief economist, Philip Lane, failed to douse expectations of as much as 50 basis points in cumulative rate hikes by the end of 2022. Euro zone inflation will return to trend without significant policy tightening by the ECB, Lane said on Thursday, defending his long-held view that the current record-high inflation rate in the euro zone was temporary.

The widely watched transatlantic spread, or the gap between 10-year U.S. and German government debt, widened to 173 basis points from 170 basis points at the start of the week but was still some distance from an April 2021 high of 194 basis points hit at the end of January.

