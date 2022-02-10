Left Menu

APM Terminals Pipavav 19 pc lower profit

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 20:35 IST
Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) APM Terminals Pipavav' on Thursday posted a 19 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 43.76 crore in the December quarter over the same period year-ago.

The private port operator had posted a net profit of Rs 54.32 crore in the quarter that ended December 31, 2021.

Revenue from operations also declined 15 per cent to Rs 168.56 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 198.40 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) fell 21 per cent to Rs 86.69 crore in the October-December period of the fiscal as against Rs 110 crore in the December quarter of FY21, it stated. The container cargo business for the quarter stood at 157,256 TEUs while the bulk cargo business was 0.67 MT, it said.

The liquid bulk business was 0.24 MT, the port operator said, adding that it also handled 7,359 cars under the RoRo (Roll On/Roll Off) category for the quarter under review.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

