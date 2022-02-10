IRB Infra Developers' net profit rises 4.6 pc to Rs 72.7 cr in Dec quarter
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday reported a 4.6 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 72.68 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had clocked a Rs 69.48-crore net profit during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.
Its total income during October-December 2021 fell to Rs 1,497.78 crore, against Rs 1,594.80 crore in the year-ago period.
The firm's expenses stood at Rs 1,280.22 crore, lower as compared with Rs 1,459.32 crore a year ago.
In a statement, the company said it achieved financial closures for the Pathankot-Mandi Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) project in Himachal Pradesh and Palsit-Dankuni BOT project in West Bengal.
