Gold ingots worth Rs 1.20 crore seized; 2 held

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI): Over two kilograms of gold worth Rs 1.20 crore allegedly smuggled into India from Dubai and Sri Lanka was seized and two passengers were arrested in this connection, the Customs department said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, in the first incident, the department officials intercepted a 35-year old man on his arrival from Dubai on Wednesday and recovered gold ingot that was concealed in his inner garment.

In another incident on Wednesday, the officials seized gold concealed in the inner garment of a 38-year old passenger on arrival from Colombo.

Both the passengers were arrested and the gold weighing 2.76 kg worth Rs 1.20 crore was seized from them, a press release from the Commissioner of Customs said.

