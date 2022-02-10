Left Menu

Adani Ports forays into Bengal maritime sector, to operate berth at Haldia

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:32 IST
The Kolkata port authorities on Thursday officially handed over the letter of award to Gautam Adani controlled Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) for mechanisation and upgradation of a berth in Haldia Dock Complex (HDC).

This marks the entry of the country’s largest private port operator in West Bengal's maritime sector.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (SMP), formerly the Kolkata Port Trust, said in a statement that the project envisages incorporating environment friendly, fully mechanised technology for handling dry bulk cargo.

Berth no. 2, where the company will work, will offer a capacity of 3.744 million metric tons per annum and the investment will be about Rs 298.26 crore.

The project is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25.

APSEZ outbid city-based Ripley & Co by quoting a royalty of Rs 75 per tonne for the rights to mechanise and run the dry bulk cargo handling berth at HDC.

Adani had initially shown interest in privatisation of Kidderpore dock in Kolkata but later did not participate in the financial bid.

