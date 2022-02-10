Left Menu

Unilever expects new Ben & Jerry's 'arrangement' for Israel by year-end

"Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry's," CEO Alan Jope said on a conference call with journalists after the company announced earnings https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/unilever-warns-high-inflation-rules-out-big-ma-2022-02-10. Jope's comments were the most specific he has given about the actions of the ice cream brand, which is based in the state of Vermont.

The board of Ben & Jerry's aims to work out a "new arrangement" for sales in Israel before the end of the year, Unilever PLC's CEO said on Thursday, after the U.S.-based independent ice cream brand last year committed to halting sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. "Our absolute focus right now is to figure out what the new arrangement will be for Ben & Jerry's," CEO Alan Jope said on a conference call with journalists after the company announced earnings https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/unilever-warns-high-inflation-rules-out-big-ma-2022-02-10.

Jope's comments were the most specific he has given about the actions of the ice cream brand, which is based in the state of Vermont. Ben & Jerry's said in July https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/ben-jerrys-end-ice-cream-sales-occupied-palestinian-territories-2021-07-19 that it would halt sales in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, sparking backlash including divestments https://www.reuters.com/business/new-york-pension-fund-divest-104-mln-stake-unilever-2021-10-29 by some U.S. pension funds https://www.reuters.com/markets/europe/illinois-bars-state-pensions-owning-unilever-over-israel-2021-12-23. Ben & Jerry's, which has its own quasi-independent board under the terms of its 2000 purchase by Unilever, said it was "inconsistent with our values" for its product to be sold in those areas. Most countries https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-voices-opposition-israels-plans-new-west-bank-settlement-homes-2021-10-26 consider Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.

Ben & Jerry's often speaks up on political and social questions. For example, on Feb. 3 the brand said on Twitter the decision of U.S. President Joe Biden to send troops https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/kremlin-mocks-britains-utterly-confused-johnson-before-putin-talks-2022-02-02 to Europe "in response to Russia's threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war." Jope did not directly criticize Ben & Jerry's activism. But he said: "On subjects where Unilever brands don't have the expertise or credibility, we think it's best that they stay out of the debate."

"Ben & Jerry's is a great brand - most of the time they get it right - they have a great track record of campaigning on important issues that are relevant to their consumers," Jope added. Investors are watching the ice cream controversy as a test of Jope's ability to balance his emphasis https://www.reuters.com/article/unilever-results/preview-unilever-under-pressure-to-show-sustainability-focus-is-good-for-business-idINL1N2UF1AG on marketing tied to social issues with financial results.

Speaking before Jope's remarks, Kevin Dreyer, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds, whose parent GAMCO owns about 225,000 Unilever shares, said that while many Unilever consumers like its green-labeled products, some political activism by Unilever's brands could alienate some consumers. Jope has previously said Ben & Jerry's board acted independently and that Unilever does not support efforts to isolate Israeli, where it employs nearly 2,000 people. Ben & Jerry's had said it would continue to sell ice cream in Israel "through a different arrangement."

"We're a values-led company with a long history of advocating for human rights, and economic and social justice," Ben & Jerry's said in July when it announced its sales halt plans. Ben & Jerry's accounts for about 3% of the world's ice cream market. The brand's sales grew 9% last year, Unilever said, outpacing overall underlying sales growth of 4.5%. The company did not give further details on sales.

"I definitely would not make a connection between those (Ben & Jerry's) statements and its sales growth," Jope said on the call. "The growth that we're seeing on Ben & Jerry's is driven much more by their innovation programme," Jope added.

