Uber forecasts adjusted earnings of $5 bln by fiscal 2024
Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:10 IST
Uber Inc's Chief Financial Officer Nelson Chai on Thursday forecast $5 billion in a measure of adjusted earnings by fiscal 2024, with gross bookings expected to be between $165 billion and $175 billion.
He was speaking at the company's first investor day after it went public.
