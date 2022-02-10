Tunisia lifts COVID-related night curfew - government
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:15 IST
Tunisia will lift the night curfew it imposed last month to curb the spread of COVID-19 from Thursday, a statement from the government said.
A ban on gatherings and demonstrations has been extended for a further week, the statement added. (Rerporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Alex Richardson)
