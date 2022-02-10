Left Menu

Windsor mayor says authorities prepared to physically remove trucker protesters if needed

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The mayor of Canada's Windsor said on Thursday the authorities were prepared to physically remove protesting truckers if needed, as the shutdown of a crucial U.S.-Canada trade route threatened to damage the economies of both countries.

Mayor Drew Dilkens told CNN that additional police support from Ontario Province was starting to arrive and his city has sought help from other police services.

"Those officers are coming into town as we speak and if the protesters don't leave, there will have to be a path forward. If that means physically removing them, that means physically removing them, and we're prepared to do that."

