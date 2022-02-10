Quess Corp's consolidated PAT doubles to Rs 89 cr in Dec quarter

Business services provider Quess Corp on Thursday reported a 93.47 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 89 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2021.

The company's PAT had stood at Rs 46 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, Quess Corp said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 grew 31.23 per cent to Rs 3,685 crore, compared with Rs 2,808 crore in the year-ago period.

Quess Corp also appointed Guruprasad Srinivasan as executive director and group CEO (ED and CEO) with immediate effect.

The company said Suraj Moraje, incumbent MD and Group CEO, has stepped down with immediate effect from February 10, 2022.

''The third quarter saw the continued opening of economy, providing tailwinds to our business. We continue to build upon the growth achieved in previous quarters.

''While our WFM (workforce management) and GTS platforms continue to outperform, our focus on tech assets have been as resolute as ever. We have successfully raised investments in Monster.com validating the progress made in our digital assets,'' ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said.

The company will continue to stay focused on growth, accelerate technology-led delivery, operational efficiencies and stay optimistic about the times to come as it continues to focus on the goal of hitting and sustaining 20 per cent return from equity (ROE), he added.

Shares of the company on Thursday closed at Rs 661.20, down 9.32 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)