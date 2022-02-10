Left Menu

BMC approaches cops over theft of objects worth Rs 1.83 lakh from new flyover

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint at Deonar Police Station for repeated theft of `stud poles' and other objects from the newly-built Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road flyover in the city. The stolen objects were worth over 1.83 lakh, it said in a release.

The civic body has also requested the traffic police to install CCTV cameras on this stretch of road to curb thefts, besides speed guns for catching the drivers of over-speeding vehicles.

Various objects that went missing from the new link road between September 2021 to February 8, 2022 included around 200 stud poles and about 300 nut-bolts.

Deonar police have registered a case of theft, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

