Left Menu

Business briefs 4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:34 IST
Business briefs 4
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has won the coveted 'ICAI Award for Excellence in Financial Reporting' for the financial year 2020-21.

On behalf of BHEL, the award was received by its Director (Finance) Subodh Gupta from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, according to a company statement.

Singh is the Minister of State for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences; Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space.

Winning this prestigious recognition for the second year in succession (which was received last year for the first time after a gap of nearly four decades) is a rare distinction achieved by BHEL.

* * * PFC wins ICAI Silver award for excellence in financial reporting for 2020-21 in 'public sector entities' category * State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has won the prestigious Institute of Chartered Accountants of India Silver award for excellence in financial reporting for 2020-21 in the 'public sector entities' category.

PFC was bestowed with this award for its compliance with accounting standards, commendable accounting practices adopted while preparing financial statements, the policies adopted for disclosure and presentation of financial statements, among other information contained in the annual report, company statement said.

The award was received by its CMD R S Dhillon, its Director (Finance) Parminder Chopra, and its ED (Finance) R K Malhotra from Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences, at an award distribution ceremony held on February 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022