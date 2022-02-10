Liaison officer from Mauritius posted at Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre

A liaison officer from Mauritius was on Thursday posted at the Indian Navy's Information Fusion Centre (IFC) which has emerged as a key hub in tracking developments in the Indian Ocean.

With the posting of the officer, Mauritius joined a select group of countries such as the UK, the US, Australia, Japan, France and Seychelles to depute officials at the Gurgaon-based facility.

The Indian Navy established the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) in 2018 to effectively keep track of the shipping traffic as well as other critical developments in the region under a collaborative framework with like-minded countries.

''1st International Liaison Officer (ILO) from Mauritius inducted in presence of HE Santi Bai Hanoomanjee, High Commissioner of Mauritius to India,'' the IFC-IOR said on Twitter.

The positioning of the officer at the centre comes amid growing maritime security ties between India and Mauritius.

In October last year, a liaison officer from Seychelles was posted at the IFC-IOR.

In February last year, Australia posted a liaison officer at the facility.

The Indian Ocean, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy, is critical for India's strategic interests. China has been making concerted efforts to increase its presence in the region.

