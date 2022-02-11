Left Menu

Ireland cuts 200 euros from energy bills to curb rising costs

The Irish government on Thursday announced a 200 euro credit to all domestic electricity accounts and a 20% cut to public transport costs until the end of the year in a bid to ease political pressure building around record inflation.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 11-02-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 01:30 IST
Ireland cuts 200 euros from energy bills to curb rising costs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The Irish government on Thursday announced a 200 euro credit to all domestic electricity accounts and a 20% cut to public transport costs until the end of the year in a bid to ease political pressure building around record inflation. The government in December announced plans to credit all domestic electricity users with 113 euros early in 2022, but has decided a larger payment is now justified.

Thursday's measures, which will also boost payments to those who regularly receive support to pay for energy and medicine, increase the cost of the package to 505 million euros from December's estimate of 210 million. Irish inflation rose to a 20-year high of 5.5% in December after a rapid rise in recent months and the rising cost of living has dominated politics for weeks.

The government was put on the defensive earlier on Thursday as opposition politicians criticised both what media reports said would be the likely size of the measure and the fact the key measures would benefit the rich as well as the poor. "It may not go as far as many people would like, I acknowledge that," spending minister Michael McGrath told RTE radio ahead of the announcement. "But it will be a genuine effort to make a positive difference."

Also Read: Girish Kasaravalli receives 'Vishwaprabha' award

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid COVID surge; Tax wealth to pay for Britain's pension and healthcare spending - think tank and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong leader 'deeply sorry' for long queues amid CO...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year; Olympics-In quest for winter gold, China taps summer sports talent and more

Sports News Roundup: Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022