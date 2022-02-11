Left Menu

France kills 10 Islamist militants in Burkina Faso

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2022 01:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 01:46 IST
  • France

An air strike by the French "Operation Barkhane" battling Islamist militants in the Sahel has killed 10 members of a terrorist group in Burkina Faso during the night of Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, France's chief of staff said in a statement on Thursday.

Four civilians were also killed in the operation, close to the town of Ouahigouya, near the border with Mali.

