Canada requests to join EU challenge against China at WTO

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 02:59 IST
The Canadian government said on Thursday it has requested to join consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania.

"Canada is concerned by China's recent trade actions taken against Lithuania and European Union goods and services with Lithuanian content, which could undermine the rules-based international trading system and its institutions", Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

