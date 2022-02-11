PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Vodafone rejects $13 bln Iliad offer for its Italian business https://on.ft.com/3uD49jv - HMRC seeks to shut down Sanjeev Gupta businesses over 26 mln stg tax bill https://on.ft.com/3Bf3QwD

- Aston Martin hypercars will take longer than expected to build, says chair https://on.ft.com/366B5Xm - Informa sells Pharma Intelligence to Warburg Pincus for 1.9 bln stg https://on.ft.com/3oGh689

Overview - Britain's Vodafone on Thursday rejected a preliminary approach for its Italian business from France's Iliad and Apax Partners worth more than 11 billion euros, the first public skirmish in what could be a new wave of European telecoms deal making.

- Britain's tax authorities have filed winding up petitions for several steel businesses owned by the GFG Alliance controlled by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, court records showed. - UK-based Aston Martin will take longer than originally expected to build its Valkyrie hypercars, the company's chairman Lawrence Stroll said on Thursday.

- British events organiser Informa Plc said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.57 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus. ($1 = 0.7382 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

