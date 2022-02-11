Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 11

- UK-based Aston Martin will take longer than originally expected to build its Valkyrie hypercars, the company's chairman Lawrence Stroll said on Thursday. - British events organiser Informa Plc said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.57 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 06:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 06:11 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Vodafone rejects $13 bln Iliad offer for its Italian business https://on.ft.com/3uD49jv - HMRC seeks to shut down Sanjeev Gupta businesses over 26 mln stg tax bill https://on.ft.com/3Bf3QwD

- Aston Martin hypercars will take longer than expected to build, says chair https://on.ft.com/366B5Xm - Informa sells Pharma Intelligence to Warburg Pincus for 1.9 bln stg https://on.ft.com/3oGh689

Overview - Britain's Vodafone on Thursday rejected a preliminary approach for its Italian business from France's Iliad and Apax Partners worth more than 11 billion euros, the first public skirmish in what could be a new wave of European telecoms deal making.

- Britain's tax authorities have filed winding up petitions for several steel businesses owned by the GFG Alliance controlled by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta, court records showed. - UK-based Aston Martin will take longer than originally expected to build its Valkyrie hypercars, the company's chairman Lawrence Stroll said on Thursday.

- British events organiser Informa Plc said on Thursday it would sell its pharma intelligence business for 1.9 billion pounds ($2.57 billion) to New York-based investment fund Warburg Pincus. ($1 = 0.7382 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022