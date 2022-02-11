Olympics-Beijing Games organiser reports 11 new COVID-19 cases on Feb 10

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Friday that a total of 11 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 10.

Two of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Nine others were among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom was classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Also Read: Olympics-Beijing shadow puppet troupe breaks out shows for Winter Games

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)