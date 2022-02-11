Indowind Energy reports Rs 21.64 lakh loss in Dec quarter
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Indowind Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 21.64 lakh in the December quarter, mainly due to low revenue. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 61.02 lakh in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, a BSE filing stated.
The total revenue of the company stood at Rs 4.22 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 5.32 crore a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indowind Energy
Advertisement