Left Menu

China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also accelerated, touching a six-month high. ** Denting sentiment, the U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in January, leading to the biggest annual spike in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:12 IST
China stocks rise on strong credit growth; U.S. rate hike bets cap gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Friday, as data showed faster credit growth in January with monetary authorities pushing to bolster the economy, but bets of more aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes after red-hot inflation data capped gains. The CSI300 index rose 0.3% to 4,653.88 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,497.71.

The Hang Seng index added 0.1% to 24,943.65. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.4% to 8,820.85. ** New bank lending in China more than tripled in January from the previous month, beating forecasts and hitting a record high. Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, also accelerated, touching a six-month high.

** Denting sentiment, the U.S. consumer prices rose sharply in January, leading to the biggest annual spike in inflation in 40 years, which could fuel financial market speculation for a 50-basis point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month. ** Chinese real estate developers gained 1.7% after a media report that China will allow real estate firms easier access to presale proceeds from residential projects, loosening a liquidity squeeze on the sector.

** Financials stocks, energy firms and liquor makers went up 1.8%, 3% and 2% respectively. ** However, the start-up market ChiNext declined 1.7%, and the healthcare sector lost 2.2%.

** Hong Kong shares edged up, as gains in financial names offset losses in tech giants. ** Hang Seng Finance Index was up 0.8% while the tech index retreated 0.5%.

** Mainland property firms listed in Hong Kong jumped 3%. Sunac China added 6.3% while China Aoyuan soared nearly 10%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022