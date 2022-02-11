Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:45 IST
Amara Raja Batteries shares decline 2 pc after earnings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Shares of Amara Raja Batteries on Friday dipped 2 percent after the company's consolidated net profit declined 25.25 percent in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stock declined 2.03 percent to Rs 608 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 1.99 percent to Rs 607.85.

Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said its consolidated net profit declined 25.25 percent to Rs 145.30 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 193.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its revenue from operations, however, rose to Rs 2,365.87 crore in the period under review as against Rs 1,960.43 crore in the December quarter of last fiscal, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

