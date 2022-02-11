Left Menu

Govt contained retail inflation at 6.2 pc despite biggest contraction in economy: Sitharaman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 11:14 IST
Govt contained retail inflation at 6.2 pc despite biggest contraction in economy: Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the Indian economy suffered the biggest contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the government has been able to contain retail inflation at 6.2 percent.

Replying to a general discussion on the Union Budget in Rajya Sabha, the minister said, the Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, stands for continuity, brings stability to the economy along with predictability of taxation.

She stated that the objective of the budget is a stable and sustainable recovery in the economy.

Compared to the performance of the UPA government during the global financial crisis in 2008-09, she pointed out that retail inflation was 9.1 percent during the financial crisis of 2008-09, while it is at 6.2 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic that has a bigger impact on the economy.

The minister said that the Indian economy suffered the biggest contraction because of the pandemic.

She explained that the Indian economy suffered Rs 9.57 lakh crore loss due to the pandemic, compared to a loss of Rs 2.12 lakh cr during the global meltdown in 2008-09.

She also told the House that capital spending gives much more multiplier than revenue route and therefore the government has increased public capital spending to boost the economy.

Sitharaman said that the government is also encouraging startups which resulted in the creation of many unicorns during the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
3
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022