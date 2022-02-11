Left Menu

Max Healthcare Institute to acquire Eqova Healthcare

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:15 IST
Max Healthcare Institute to acquire Eqova Healthcare
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Max Healthcare Institute on Friday said it has inked a deal to acquire Eqova Healthcare, a company with long-term exclusive rights to aid development and provide medical services to an upcoming 400-bed hospital.

The hospital, which is owned by Nirogi Charitable and Medical Research Trust, will come up at Patparganj, Delhi.

''This new hospital will allow us to cater to the need for quality healthcare of the East Delhi community and fortify our network footprint in NCR in a synergistic manner.

''It will further enable us to bring high-end clinical programs and technologies to the region and also help us to continue serving the indigent patient community,'' Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said in a statement.

The healthcare provider said it aims to acquire the firm by way of upfront purchase of 26 percent stake, with an Escrow mechanism set up for an additional 34 percent, under call/put options, to be exercised linked to the achievement of certain milestones.

In addition, the parties have agreed to call/put options for the balance stake to be exercised on the achievement of defined milestones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022