Left Menu

Govt has sovereign right to tax cryptocurrency; decision on banning or not banning to come later: FM

The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individualsHUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.Also, no deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing income from transactions in such assets.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 12:20 IST
Govt has sovereign right to tax cryptocurrency; decision on banning or not banning to come later: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government has sovereign right to tax profit made from cryptocurrency transactions, and the decision on banning or not banning will be taken based on feedback from consultations.

Replying to the general discussion on Union Budget, the minister said, ''I am not going to legalise it or ban it at this stage. Banning or not banning will come subsequently, when consultations give me input''.

About the profit emanating from transactions in cryptocurrencies, she stated that ''(Whether it is) legitimate or illegitimate, it is a different question, but I will tax because it is a sovereign right to tax''.

The minister was responding to the questions raised by Congress member Chhaya Verma on cryptocurrency.

Verma had asked about the legitimacy of taxing cryptocurrency.

In her Budget speech on February 1, Sitharaman had said that only RBI-issued 'Digital Rupee' will be recognised as currency, and the government will levy a 30 per cent tax on gains made from any other private digital assets from April 1.

The Budget 2022-23 has proposed a 1 per cent TDS on payments towards virtual currencies beyond Rs 10,000 in a year and taxation of such gifts in the hands of the recipient. The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Act.

Also, no deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing income from transactions in such assets. It has also specified that losses from the transfer of virtual digital assets will not be allowed to be set off against any other income.

The provisions related to 1 per cent TDS will come into effect from July 1, 2022, while the gains will be taxed effective April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022