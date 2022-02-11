Left Menu

Hindu seer from Maha, his disciple killed in road accident in MP

A Hindu seer from Maharashtras Nanded and his disciple were killed in a road accident in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.The accident took place near Dhangawan village around 5.30 am, which also left one person injured, they said.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 11-02-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 13:01 IST
Hindu seer from Maha, his disciple killed in road accident in MP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Hindu seer from Maharashtra's Nanded and his disciple were killed in a road accident in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place near Dhangawan village around 5.30 am, which also left one person injured, they said. ''Sant Tyagi Maharaj, 45, of Nanded in Maharashtra and his disciple Balram Patil, 35, were killed after the four-wheeler they were travelling in hit a stationary truck on the national highway-30, about 45 kms from Jabalpur district headquarters,'' Sihora police station in-charge Girish Dhurvey told PTI.

''One person sustained injuries and has been admitted to a hospital,'' he said. The religious leader and some of his followers were on their way to Nanded from Chhattisgarh when it happened, the police official said.

The accident might have occurred due to poor visibility as a result of dense fog on the road, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022